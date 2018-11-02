Critical Analysis: Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) and Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Cent PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 4 0 2.36 Cent PUERTO S A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.02%. Given Cent PUERTO S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cent PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Cent PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 12.95% 9.12% 2.75% Cent PUERTO S A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Cent PUERTO S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.57 billion 2.59 $488.45 million $4.35 18.97 Cent PUERTO S A/S $361.03 million 4.39 $211.87 million $1.41 7.43

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cent PUERTO S A/S. Cent PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cent PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cent PUERTO S A/S pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cent PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Cent PUERTO S A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

