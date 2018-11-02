Critical Contrast: Ecopetrol (EC) & Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

2.9% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 17.52% 11.69% 4.82% Cabot Oil & Gas 12.69% 14.87% 7.65%

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecopetrol pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Cabot Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $18.77 billion 2.39 $10.77 billion $1.09 20.03 Cabot Oil & Gas $1.76 billion 5.95 $100.39 million $0.48 50.73

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ecopetrol and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 3 3 0 0 1.50 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 14 0 2.52

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.03%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Ecopetrol on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 9,726 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.