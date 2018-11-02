Curtiss-Wright (CW) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 528.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2,086.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

