CVB Financial (CVBF) PT Set at $23.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. FIG Partners raised shares of CVB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.26. 23,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

