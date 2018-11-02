CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.40 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $70.40 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00001444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM, BCEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00805977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007698 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,598,429 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Zebpay, Koinex, Huobi, Bithumb, BCEX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, IDCM and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.