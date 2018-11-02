Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 7,761,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,705,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on CY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,290. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $290,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $156,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $170,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

