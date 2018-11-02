CyrusOne (CONE) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. 41,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,354. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169 shares of company stock worth $1,602,197. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.