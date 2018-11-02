Dana (DAN) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE DAN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Dana by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 77,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 15.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 204,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Dana by 18.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 43.2% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,027,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

