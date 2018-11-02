Daniel H. Schulman Sells 26,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $2,193,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,003,793.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 5,622,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,541. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Paypal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 367,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Paypal by 6.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

