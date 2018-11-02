Danone (BN) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.96 ($86.00).

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €67.28 ($78.23). 3,180,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

