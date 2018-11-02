Deluxe Co. (DLX) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Fort L.P. grew its position in Deluxe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 163,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLX. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.