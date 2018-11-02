Depomed (ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets a product for the treatment in neurology, orphan and diseases of the central nervous system. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Depomed in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

ASRT stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Depomed has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

