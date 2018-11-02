Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €19.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.90 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €19.73 ($22.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.