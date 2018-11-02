Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €16.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBB. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.06 ($16.34).

PBB stock opened at €12.34 ($14.35) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

