DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.16 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and $937,563.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.01664179 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016114 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.