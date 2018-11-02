Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $59,792.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $44.87 or 0.00709422 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00252676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.71 or 0.09907707 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 82,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,199 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

