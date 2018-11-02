Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

DCOM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $621.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 5,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,225.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,883 shares of company stock worth $105,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 91.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

