Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $196,000 in Vince Holding Corp (VNCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vince by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vince stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Vince Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $63.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

