Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,709 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 78,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.