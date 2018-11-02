Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP) Major Shareholder Fpa Funds Trust Sells 15,370 Shares

Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 15,370 shares of Ditech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $23,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fpa Funds Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 165,876 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $356,633.40.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 28,436 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $71,374.36.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 284 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $923.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Fpa Funds Trust sold 3,340 shares of Ditech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $12,558.40.

NYSE:DHCP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,711. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. Ditech Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ditech (NYSE:DHCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($9.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ditech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ditech Holding Corp (NYSE:DHCP) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.14% of Ditech worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ditech

Ditech Holding Corporation operates as an independent servicer and originator of mortgage loans, and servicer of reverse mortgage loans. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment performs servicing for mortgage loan portfolio, on behalf of third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as performs subservicing for third-party owners.

