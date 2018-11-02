Dollarama (DOL) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.50 and last traded at C$35.75. 517,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,050,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.82.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Michael Ross bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

