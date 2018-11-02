Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Receives $272.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total value of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.21. 15,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

