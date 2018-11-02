Domtar (UFS) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by Vertical Research to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Domtar stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 28.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 203,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 530,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

