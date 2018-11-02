Dorian LPG (LPG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 176,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 327,753 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,256,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

