Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

DORM stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $104,069.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $962,207.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $1,949,046. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

