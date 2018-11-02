Dougherty & Co Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 101.5% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.