Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 110.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after acquiring an additional 726,930 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 7,946.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 315,724 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dover by 80.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dover by 957.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 297,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

