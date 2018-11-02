DSP Group (DSPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSPG. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

DSPG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 122,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.17 million, a PE ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 9,795 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $112,152.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,721 shares of company stock valued at $280,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

