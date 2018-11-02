Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRE. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,695,000 after buying an additional 4,043,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,025,000 after buying an additional 1,585,819 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6,176.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,170,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after buying an additional 1,151,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,639,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,611,000 after buying an additional 863,818 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,407,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after buying an additional 729,200 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

