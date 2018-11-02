Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Duke Realty’s third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 35 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. While results highlighted overall improved operations, as well as increased investments in new industrial properties, the company also raised its core FFO per share guidance for 2018. Further, it announced a sequential hike in third-quarter 2018 dividends. Notably, the industrial real estate market is currently enjoying elevated demand for logistics infrastructure amid improving economy and e-commerce boom. Given Duke Realty’s solid capacity, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this trend. Further, shares of the company have outperformed its industry over the past six months. However, with rising supply of industrial real estate space, there is lesser scope for robust rent and occupancy growth in the near term. Additionally, rate hike add to its woes.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Duke Realty stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

