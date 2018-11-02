Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) PT Raised to $87.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DNKN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,655. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

In related news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 100,747 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $7,128,857.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 345,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,478,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,756 shares of company stock worth $20,918,495. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 133.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

