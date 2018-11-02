Eagle Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

EXP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 11,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

