Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESTE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 143,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 254,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 92.4% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 289,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

