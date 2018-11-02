Eaton Co. PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. 171,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,400. Eaton has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

