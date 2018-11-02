Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Stake Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,509,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

