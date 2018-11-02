Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (EFM) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Edinburgh Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EFM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.52). 128,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,959. Edinburgh Dragon Trust has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 394 ($5.15).

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

