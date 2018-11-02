EduCoin (EDU) Price Up 2.1% This Week

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. EduCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.25 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EduCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EduCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.02439107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00644517 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010254 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148417 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EduCoin (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EduCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EduCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EduCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.