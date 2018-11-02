E&G Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,564 shares of company stock valued at $52,645,082. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

