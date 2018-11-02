Eidoo Achieves Market Cap of $37.37 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $1.05 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00020027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

