Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,763 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for 1.2% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Macerich by 737.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 9,246.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.