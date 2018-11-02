El Paso Electric (EE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 219,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.33.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $300.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 25.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 44.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

