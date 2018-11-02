Elastic (ESTC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,582. Elastic has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

