Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

ESIO opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 48.55% and a net margin of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,146,000 after buying an additional 372,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 124.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,734,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 960,784 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 780,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 53.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 163,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

