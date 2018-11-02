Electronic Arts (EA) PT Set at $133.00 by Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) received a $133.00 target price from equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

EA stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,739. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,751.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,908 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 187,609 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

