Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) is leading the transformation from analog to digital imaging with scalable, digital, award-winning products. Based in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the world, EFI develops breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process, increasing your competitiveness and boosting productivity. “

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

EFII has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

EFII stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 719,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronics For Imaging has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronics For Imaging (EFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.