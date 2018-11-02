Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 320,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 169.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 961,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,045,000 after buying an additional 604,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $116.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $19,784,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,005,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,407,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,271 shares of company stock worth $143,763,002 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

