Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

EEX stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.27. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

