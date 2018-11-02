Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.55 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $312,087.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00015219 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 42,118,422 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, xBTCe, Livecoin and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.