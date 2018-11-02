Encana Corp (ECA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Encana has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years. Encana has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encana to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of ECA stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Encana has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.