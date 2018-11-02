EnPro Industries (NPO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

NYSE NPO traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 235,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,973. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

